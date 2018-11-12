Politics, Trending

APC and PDP have nothing to offer Nigerians – Donald Duke

Former Governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke has warned Nigerians not to replace failure with past failure in the forthcoming election.

Donald Duke, who is the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party(SDP)  informed Nigerians that both the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) have nothing to offer Nigerians other than expanding and creating more problems.

Duke, who was a PDP member and flew on the party’s platform to become governor twice, said this in a tweet on Sunday. According to him, Nigerians must flush out these parties and their elements, to make room for a new team of ‘fixers and builders’.

In his words

We must not replace current failure with past failure. The APC and PDP have nothing to offer Nigeria other than the creation and expansion of problems. We must get rid of the both of them to make room for a new team of fixers and builders.

See tweet

 

