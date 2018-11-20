APC members are being intimidated and harassed in PDP states – Oshiomhole

The National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that members of his party are being intimidated and killed in states ruled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Oshiomhole made this allegation, while speaking with newsmen at the party’s Secretariat on Monday, not long after the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly sacked four more lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC.

Nse Ntuen, who represented Essien Udim State Constituency; Otobong Ndem, Mkpat Enin State Constituency; Victor Udofia, Ikono State Constituency; Gabriel Toby, Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency are the APC membership afected

Oshiomhole in his reaction said the situation was disturbing, describing how ‘PDP is misusing the state instruments’ to harass APC members.

“(There is) a very disturbing development in a couple of states where the PDP is misusing the state instrument – using the police to undermine the basic democratic rights of APC members – in those states where they have governors.

“A typical example is what has happened today in Akwa Ibom State where the commissioner of police, colluded with the governor to forcefully (remove) APC members out of the state house of assembly.

“The commissioner went beyond (his line) of duty to aid and abate what is clearly wrong. It is not the business of the police to assist political authorities to effect their own biases with regards to the composure of the house.”

“I think we do have a judiciary. We have law and order and the responsibility of the police is to obey court order, not to go beyond it. If a governor wants extra legal assistance from the police, the commissioner is not supposed to oblige, but that is what has happened in Akwa Ibom State.”