Armed Robbers Gunned Down After Being Traced To A Brothel In Delta

The robbers reportedly shot dead (Photo:NationalHelm)

Security operatives have gunned down some armed robbery suspects after tracking down to a hotel in Delta, according to reports.

It was gathered that the security men who had been on the manhunt for the notorious robbers, traced them to a brothel along Adeola by Crudas road junction in Sapele of the state – where they were probably having fun on Wednesday (yesterday).

The robbery suspects were gunned down while trying to take off after sighting by the security agents.

It will be recalled that some parts of Sapele over the last few months have been under siege of armed robbery attack as residents lamented and called on the security agencies to step up to the insecurity in the area.

This is coming days after police cop attached to the Delta State Police Command, was killed by suspected bandits in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Two rifles and a pistol were also reportedly carted away by the bandits during the attack on the policemen, who were said to be on a stop – and – search duty in Asaba.

