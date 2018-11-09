Arsenal 0 Sporting 0: Gunners Fans Single Out Ramsey And Mkhitaryan For Blames After Sporting CP Stalemate

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Sporting CP during their 4th group stage match of the Europa league tournament yesterday at Emirates stadium. The Gunners although secured their passage to the next round of the competition with two matches to spare but they lost Dannyl Welbeck to injury in the 25th minute.

The Gunners struggled to create anything meaningful in the final third and were uncharacteristically sloppy in possession during the clash.

Both Ramsey and Mkhitaryan who were on display during the encounter struggled to stamp their authority on the match and their fans have taken out time to call them out on social media.

What fans are saying:

It's actually mad how poor Ramsey and Mkhitaryan were/are, literally no creativity between the 2. Just running around doing stuff. Twice Ramsey could have put the ball into the box during the latter stages of the game and he did something stupid, Mkhitaryan is just pure ass. — Dezil Dez (@DezilDezz) November 8, 2018

Disappointing night, the players who had to show the manager they deserve to play more mins such as Ramsey & Mkhi in particular not great. The tempo died after Welbeck injury. — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) November 8, 2018

Injuries aside, I think the most frustrating thing tonight is that the likes of Ramsey, Mkhitaryan and Iwobi should be doing more in order to get a run of games in the first team — Andrew (@Hesfivefootfour) November 8, 2018