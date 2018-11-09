Football

Arsenal 0 Sporting 0: Gunners Fans Single Out Ramsey And Mkhitaryan For Blames After Sporting CP Stalemate

Image result for arsenal vs sporting

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Sporting CP during their 4th group stage match of the Europa league tournament yesterday at Emirates stadium. The Gunners although secured their passage to the next round of the competition with two matches to spare but they lost Dannyl Welbeck to injury in the 25th minute.

The Gunners struggled to create anything meaningful in the final third and were uncharacteristically sloppy in possession during the clash.

Both Ramsey and Mkhitaryan who were on display during the encounter struggled to stamp their authority on the match and their fans have taken out time to call them out on social media.

What fans are saying:

You may also like

Unai Emery Leads Gunners Reactions To Welbeck Injury

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS THIS WEEKEND

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 10 ODDS FOR TODAY: 9TH NOVEMBER

Kovacic Reaction To Chelsea Passage To Europa Round Of 32 ‘With Two Matches To Spare’ Would Leave You Proud As A Fan

Here Is How Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Reacted To Giroud’s First Goal Under His Tutelage

Oliver Giroud Send Chelsea To Europa Round Of 32 With ‘First Ever Goal’ For Maurizio Sarri

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: Juan Mata Reveals What He Told His Team Mates Before Going On To Take The Free Kick

Here Is What Marouane Fellaini Has To Say About Their Win Against Juventus

Juventus 1 Manutd 2: ‘Jose Mourinho’s Celebration’ – Do You Think He Went To Far Or He Was Just Passionate About The Win??? (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *