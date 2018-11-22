Football

Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery, Revels Key Strategy For The Remainder Of The Season

Arsenal new coach, Umai Emery, has hit the ground running after a tumultuous start to the season that saw him lose back to back to both Manchester city and Chelsea.

What he said:

“The Premier League is our priority, and our objective in terms of the table is to finish in the top four,” Emery said. “The club wants to return to Europe’s top club competition which is the Champions League, and we have two opportunities by which to do that – one is the Premier League, and the other is the Europa League, because obviously you qualify by winning that competition. Both are very difficult but we want to ensure we perform the best we can on both fronts.

“At the same time, every competition where there’s a title up for grabs is important and that counts for the two domestic cup competitions as well.

“We have a third objective however and that is that we want to garner feedback and create a connection with the fans. We want the team to transmit things.

“We want it to convey energy, desire about winning and also a sense of solidity. And within that we want to see individual footballers growing and developing. We want to create that kind of atmosphere so it’s about both how we finish in the table and also in terms of creating a team both individually and collectively that has motivation.

You may also like

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals This Weekend

Here Is How Peter Cech Celebrated Chelsea Legend, Didier Drogba, After Going Into Retirement

Chelsea Defender, Cesar Azpilicueta, Roaring To Go At Tottenham

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 22ND NOVEMBER

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Who Do You Think Would Win???

Nigeria 4 Zambia 0: Here Is How Super Falcon’s Forward, Asisat Oshoala, Reacted To The Massive Win

‘Girl’s are Super Again’ – Nigerians Say As They React To Super Falcons Mauling Of Zambia

AWCON 2018: Super Falcons Back To Winning Ways After Beating Zambia

PREDICT AND WIN N10,000: THE MATCHES WITH THE HIGHEST SCORELINE IN EACH OF THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *