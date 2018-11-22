Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery, Revels Key Strategy For The Remainder Of The Season

Arsenal new coach, Umai Emery, has hit the ground running after a tumultuous start to the season that saw him lose back to back to both Manchester city and Chelsea.

What he said:

“The Premier League is our priority, and our objective in terms of the table is to finish in the top four,” Emery said. “The club wants to return to Europe’s top club competition which is the Champions League, and we have two opportunities by which to do that – one is the Premier League, and the other is the Europa League, because obviously you qualify by winning that competition. Both are very difficult but we want to ensure we perform the best we can on both fronts.

“At the same time, every competition where there’s a title up for grabs is important and that counts for the two domestic cup competitions as well.

“We have a third objective however and that is that we want to garner feedback and create a connection with the fans. We want the team to transmit things.

“We want it to convey energy, desire about winning and also a sense of solidity. And within that we want to see individual footballers growing and developing. We want to create that kind of atmosphere so it’s about both how we finish in the table and also in terms of creating a team both individually and collectively that has motivation.