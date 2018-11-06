News Feed

Arsene Wenger To Replace Gennaro Gattuso As AC Milan Coach

Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to be appointed as AC Milan manager, his first role since departing Arsenal at the end of last season.  According to France Football (h/t ESPN FC’s Jonathan Johnson), the Frenchman, who spent over two decades in charge of the Gunners, will replace Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro.

Gattuso has been in charge of the Rossoneri for just under a year. He oversaw a sixth-place finish in Serie A last term, and after 11 matches of 2018-19, Milan sit fourth.

Milan’s recent form has been good, with three victories in a row propelling them into the UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

