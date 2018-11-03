Arsensl 1 Liverpool 1: ‘Jay Jay Okocha’s legacy is in safe hands’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Iwobi’s ‘Sumptuous’ Assist For Lacazette(video)

Arsena kept the 13 Matches Unbeaten run intact by ensuring a share of the spoil during their encounter with Liverpool this evening at the Emirates stadium which ended 1-1

Arsenal went down to a James Milner’s goal deep into the second half before the Gunners coach brought on Iwobi in the 69th minutes.

The Nigeria International needed just 13 minutes of action to make his mark as he went on to lay a sweet through ball into the path of Lacazette to finish and French International made no mistake.

That pass from Iwobi was mad. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) November 3, 2018

That pass from Iwobi for the goal though. Can’t believe many on here were too blind last season to see that a top top talent was only struggling for form. You don’t buy that pass in the market. — Dr. Mohammed Amali 🇳🇬 (@MoAmali) November 3, 2018

Every time I watch Iwobi I’m on the edge of my chair.Baller — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) November 3, 2018