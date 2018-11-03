Football

Arsensl 1 Liverpool 1: ‘Jay Jay Okocha’s legacy is in safe hands’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Iwobi’s ‘Sumptuous’ Assist For Lacazette(video)

 

Arsena kept the 13 Matches Unbeaten run intact by ensuring a share of the spoil during their encounter with Liverpool this evening at the Emirates stadium which ended 1-1

Arsenal went down to a James Milner’s goal deep into the second half before the Gunners coach brought on Iwobi in the 69th minutes.

The Nigeria International needed just 13 minutes of action to make his mark as he went on to lay a sweet through ball into the path of Lacazette to finish and French International made no mistake.

What people are saying:

As a result of his showing, fans and football lovers have taken to their twitter handle to react by saying a thing or two.

