Headies Next-rated award-winning artiste, Mayorkun has released the artwork and tracklist for his debut album which will be released on the 16th of November, 2018.

The album features major indigenous and international artistes like D’banj, Sarkodie, Yonda, Peruzzi, Dremo and Patoranking. The album will be available for pre-order on the 9th of November, 2018, ahead of TMOL’s arrival.

See artwork and track list below: