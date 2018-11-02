As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me not have sat for WASC – Buhari gushes after he receives attestation certificate from WAEC

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Friday presented with an attestation certificate by the West African Examination Council(WAEC).

The President, who was apparently excited about it, couldn’t hold back his Joy as he informed Nigerians about it. In his statement on Friday, the President revealed that he sat for the exam in 1961.

He said in the statement that it was impossible for him to have become a Nigerian military officer without it. Buhari, also revealed that the late Shehu Musa Yar’ adua was his classmate.

Today I received the attestation and confirmation of my 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination result, from the Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). It was also an opportunity for me to thank WAEC for upholding its integrity over the years.

As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me to have attended the Defence Services Staff College in India in 1973, and, after that – in 1979 – the United States Army War College, had I not sat for the WASC examinations, which I did in 1961.

The late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was my classmate. We spent close to nine years in boarding school, at primary and secondary levels. And from there, after our WASC, we moved to join the Army, where we had to take a military examination as one of the requirements.