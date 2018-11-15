ASUU Strike: Federal Govt, University Lecturers Begin Talk In Abuja

File photo: ASUU Meetings

In a determind bid to resolve issues involved in the ongoing nationwide strike by University lecturers, federal government officials have begin a meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Abuja.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, an ASUU delegation led by the national president of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, arrived the Ministry of Labour and Employment at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The meeting is part of the steps by the federal government to resolve issues that led the union to embark on strike on November 4, over non-implementation of agreement and funding of public universities.

The strike has lingered for 11 days.

Details later…

