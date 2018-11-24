Atiku Abubakar says he regrets joining APC, apologises to Nigerians

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has apologised for joining the groups, who came together to form the All Progressives Congress, according to a report by Punch.

Atiku tendered the apology as he said it was necessary owing to the sufferings Nigerians had been subjected to in the last three and half years from a party he played a role in bringing to power.

Atiku, who spoke on Thursday in Yola, Adamawa State, during a town hall meeting with residents of Jimeta, described the APC as an assembly of ‘elements’ that came together to defraud the country.

He said the party had failed in changing the fortunes of Nigerians for good.

He said,

“I regretted being a part of the party which never deemed it fit to fulfil all of the promises it made to Nigerians.

“If I had known that the APC would be such a colossal failure and disgrace, I would never had joined the party.

“The APC has failed to fulfill even one of the promises it made to Nigerians. The APC is simply an assembly meant to defraud Nigerians.”

Speaking further, the former Vice-President said that the country would not survive another four years if the APC was returned to power in 2019.