Atiku asks Nigerians, if they are better off today than you were 4 years ago – See their answers

Standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar took to social media to ask Nigerians, how the have fared in the last four years.

The presidential candidate of the opposition party, wanted to know, if Nigerians were better off, than they were 4years ago. In the twitter post on Friday morning, Atiku said their primary focus is on getting Nigeria working again.

He wrote:

The most important question in this election is ‘Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago?’ Are we richer or poorer? This is why our primary focus is on getting Nigeria working again.

See what their reactions were like

Am so richer than i was four years ago.. the hardship got me thinking and i discovered my entrepreneurship skills and now am making a whole lots of money through farming. — Pahpah Jnr (@officialpahpah) November 9, 2018

Wlh I am richer, prosperous and enjoying more peace than 8 years ago. If you doubt. Kindly ask the people of North East. You’re not — Ibrahim Bukar (@Its_ibukar) November 9, 2018

Nigerians are suffering from hunger,poverty,insecurity & unemployment within the 3 years of ineptitude led by the dysfunctional party @OfficialAPCNg. Right now Nigerians are in needs a leader who will create wealth and jobs a leader who will rescue them from the hands of amateurs — Nura Sabo Anku🇳🇬 (@Nsa20) November 9, 2018

I am a very sane Nigeria, the economy is worse off than 4years ago. Please, let us not tell lies because of all these politicians who steal for their selfish interest. How much is a bag of rice and other staple foods? How much is the dollar to naira? — okosi (@okosi231) November 9, 2018

You have no genuine plan for the poor masses. You only want to be called Mr. President. It will not work — Ismaila E. A. (@fola_ismaila) November 9, 2018

The Nigeria you get spoilt before and you want to come back to loot the remaining resources left for the common man, please take your recovery to Dubai where your hotels and major investment is located and stop deceiving Nigerians — Ganiyu Maroof (@GaniyuMaroof) November 9, 2018