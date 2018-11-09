Politics, Trending

Atiku asks Nigerians, if they are better off today than you were 4 years ago – See their answers

Standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar took to social media to ask Nigerians, how the have fared in the last four years.

The presidential candidate of the opposition party, wanted to know, if Nigerians were better off, than they were 4years ago. In the twitter post on Friday morning, Atiku said their primary focus is on getting Nigeria working again.

He wrote:

The most important question in this election is ‘Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago?’ Are we richer or poorer? This is why our primary focus is on getting Nigeria working again.

See what their reactions were like

