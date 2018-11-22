News Feed

Atiku defeats President Buhari in online poll ahead of 2019 election

Watch the video below;

You may also like

Five best friends who were bridesmaids in each other’s weddings are all now state senators (Photos)

World’s Oldest Nun Dies At 110 In Poland (Photo)

Court Sentences Two Men To Death In Ogun… Find Out Why

Emery Reveals Three Main Arsenal Objectives

June 12 As Democracy Day Bill Passes Second Reading At House Of Reps

Aubameyang To Lure Dembele To Arsenal

‘I Was Shaking Vigorously’ – Veteran Actress, Sobowale Reveals How She Almost Fainted On Set

You Can’t sway South-East With False Promises – PDP Tells Buhari

Wilder vs Fury: Joshua Issues Statement Of Intent To Face The Winner, To Become Undisputed Champion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *