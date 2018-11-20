Atiku Is A Walk-Over In 2019 – Sen. Ndume

Ali Ndume

Sen. Ali Ndume has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will be a walk-over for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, made the statement at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.

He said the All Progressives Congress was not perturbed by Atiku’s emergence, adding that he was not a threat to the party in any way.

According to him, the records are there for Nigerians to judge.

“Next election is a walk-over with Atiku.

“We were anxious when PDP was to organise their primaries but when Atiku emerged, we were glad for so many reasons.

“Atiku was our Vice President for eight years and he was one of the most powerful vice presidents we ever had and we know what he did.

“He was under former President Obasanjo and in his book “Under My Watch”, he voluntarily described who the Presidential candidate is.

“We all know where we were and where we are now. Had it been they are presenting a new person, someone that Nigerians do not know, that may have been a threat but with Atiku, no way.

“Let us analyse it. North West is where the president comes from and we are banking on our highest votes there and if you go to any part of the North West, you will realise that his popularity is unprecedented.

“Then if you go to North East, Buhari is a moral obligation,” he said.

He expressed disappointment that Atiku, in spite of coming from the North East, there was no record of him sending relief materials to people displaced by Boko Haram.

“We have to vote for him (Buhari) because we know where we were with the government of PDP in my state, including my local government, my town and even my house were taken over by Boko Haram.

“It was the government of President Muhammadu Buhari that salvaged the situation and now my people are back to our local government.

“Those that are trying to take over from him or compete with him were there before.

“Atiku was the vice president and one of the richest Nigerians ever, but I cannot remember Atiku taking even a bag of rice to our people that are suffering in Borno and he wants to be our president.

“For me, this election is between Nigerians and the Nigerian corrupt.

“Atiku’s background is known. All the show of money from him, Saraki and others are what they got from politics, people’s money,” he said.

(NAN)

