Atiku: Promising To Restructure Nigeria In 6 Months Is A ‘Big Lie’ – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

Spokesman of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo has said that the promise made by the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to restructure Nigeria in 6 months is the “Biggest Lie”.

It was earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar have both launched their campaigns for 2019. Speaking on Atiku’s policy documents and its plan, Keyamo said;

“In the campaign manual, the president has not said that he will object to a constitutional amendment. He has not engaged in a deceitful nature to say I want to restructure when he knows he cannot in six months,” Keyamo said.

“Anybody that tells you that restructuring is something that should be done outside the amendment of the constitution is a lie. Restructuring is about devolution of powers, fiscal federalism. You cannot do that without amending the constitution.

“We call it the restructuring farce by the opposition. It is a farce because there is a clear procedure in the constitution for amending the constitution.

“So, anybody that comes and says I want to restructure Nigeria in 6 months, in one year, Nigerians should know that it is the biggest lie that they are telling them right now.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria