Atiku to visit America before November ends – Okupe

A former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe has said Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will be visiting th US by November ending.

This comes a few days after Otunba Gbenga Daniel, DG, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO) said that, Atiku has received signals to visit America.

Okupe, made this known via his social media page on Sunday. According to the PDP chieftain, much is confused about Atiku’s travel ban to the US. However, in a bid to bring to rest, accusations that Atiku has been banned by the US government from setting foot on its soul, Okupe announced that he(Atiku) would be going to the US for some public engagement before the end of November, 2018.

He wrote:

“Atiku contested Presidency in 2007 under AC. Nobody called him a thief then, neither was he known then to be corrupt. I often wonder if the Atiku running for President today is the same that ran in 2007. This orchestrated campaign of calumny against Atiku will not stand because it’s false.

“Concerning the little understood but copiously exaggerated supposed travel ban on Atiku. His Excellency and incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be travelling to the US for official and some public engagements by the end of Nov 2018.”