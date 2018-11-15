Atiku’s endorsement by some Igbo leaders, an affront to Igbo people – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a recent endorsement by some Igbo leaders for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement on Thursday entitled ‘Our response to the purported endorsement of Atiku Abubakar by some Igbo leaders’, APC said both Atiku and his supporters have lost shame.

The ruling party stated that the purported endorsement totally speaks against the ‘misrule’ of PDP for 16 years in which the Igbos suffered greatly. The APC noted that, it was certain that the Igbos won’t be fooled by any group with whatever name, to adopt a ‘discredited’ party.

Here’s the full statement

All Progressives Congress (APC) considers Atiku Abubakar and his Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) co-travellers as people who have lost any sense of shame.

The purported endorsement of Atiku and PDP by some leaders of the South East for the 2019 general elections is an affront on the the Igbo people who were frontline victims of the 16 years of the PDP misrule.

It will be interesting to know what the PDP will be telling the Igbo people during the campaign. The South East people have three and half years of visible progress in terms of massive infrastructure and the thousands of common people who are benefiting from the social programme investments under APC to compare to the PDP’s 16 years of retrogression.

We in APC are confident that the Igbo won’t be fooled by any group, by whatever name, to sell a thoroughly discredited party like the PDP to the very discerning Igbo people.