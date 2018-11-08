Attempt on Ekweremadu’s life: Police release ‘weapons’ found on suspect

The police has said the reported attempt on the lives of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his family, was merely burglary.

Updating Nigerians on the matter, the police released photos of things retrieved from the suspect in their custody, af

According to police, the alleged assassins had Motor Jack, Big Screw Driver, a Big Rod, Black Small Torch Light and a small kitchen knife.

Police also stated that no firearms or lethal weapon were found on them.

However, Ekweremadu has threatened to release the video of the alleged attempt on his life, to prove to police, he was actually almost killed.