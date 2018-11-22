Aubameyang To Lure Dembele To Arsenal

Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele for the second window in a row, according to Sport.

Despite failing to sign him in the summer, Gunners boss Unai Emery remains interested, and hopes to use the Frenchman’s friendship with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a means of luring him to North London.

Dembele’s relationship with Barcelona is souring amidst reports of questions over his attitude, and Rafinha Alcantara was picked ahead of him on the right wing while Messi was out injured.

Arsenal are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl, according to Sport Bild.

The 23-year-old is out of favour at the Bundesliga leaders and may see an exit door swing open over the summer.

Arsenal are plotting a move for Roma star Cengiz Under, says Calciomercato.

The Turkey international has impressed since joining the Serie A side and is attracting glances from elsewhere already.

Although Roma are refusing to sell him in January and even hope to extend his contract, Arsenal’s interest is serious and they could try to lure him away before he signs a new deal in the Italian capital.

Adrien Rabiot is inching his way towards the exit door at Paris Saint-Germain as he stalls on a new deal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The French club are aware that the midfielder does not intend to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season, and plan to sell him in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Rabiot is especially keen to join Barcelona, but will not be able to hold pre-contract talks until the winter window opens.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria