‘Badbelle & high BP wan kill some people, Atiku/obi na my choice O’ – Shan George writes

Veteran Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Shan George, has taken to her Instagram page, @shangeorgefilms, to tell her critics to electrocute themselves for condemning her support for Atiku and Peter Obi in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

The beautiful screen star who was responding to a barrage of criticisms that have been trailing her since she declared support for Atiku and Peter Obi, advised her critics to either support candidates of their choice or electrocute themselves if they are not satisfied with her choice for presidency.

She posted a photo where she was wearing a T-shirt in campaign for Atiku/Obi and wrote:

“Badbelle and high bp wan kill some people. Atiku/obi na my choice O. Go support ur own candidate.

“Many other great Candidates full ground to chose from, If u abuse ur father here from now till next year, e no change anytin. If e too pain u abeg go hug transformer. Calling me names is not what would make ur own candidate win. Recieve sense and get #atikuobilated.

“#atikulated #atiku #obi #atikuabubakar #atikuobi2019 #presidency #elections #nigeria #presidentialalert.”

See her post below:




