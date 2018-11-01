Bambam honored by City People Magazine with a recognition award

Bambam, a Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija contestant was honored by City People Magazine with a recognition award at the just concluded 2018 edition of their annual awards to honour Nigerians in the entertainment industry.

The entrepreneur made this recognition award known via her social media account with photos of her posing with the award plaque.

“Thank you @citypeoplemagz for this honor of recognition, I’m soo humbled.#award #recognition,” she said in appreciation.

See other winners

Artiste of the Year (Male)

Mayokun

Artiste of the Year (Female)

Simi

Dancehall/Reggae Artiste of the Year

Ketchup

Popular Song of the Year

Mr. Real Ft Idowest, Kelvin Chuks & Odadice (Legbege)

Most Promising Act of the Year

Victor Ad

Best Collaboration of the Year

DJ Enimoney featuring Tiwa Savage & Slimcase (Diet)

Music Website Of The Year

360nbs

Nite Club Of The Year

Club57

Music Channel Of The Year

Sound City

Online TV Of The Year

Goldmyne

On-Air Personality Of the Year (Male)

Godwin (Naija FM)

On-Air Personality Of the Year (Female)

Moet (Soundcity)

Comedy Act Of The Year

Woli Arole

VJ Of The Year

VJ Adams

DJ Of The Year (Male)

Baddest DJ Timmy

South South Artiste Of The Year

Duncan Mighty

Dj Of The Year (Female)

DJ Switch

RnB Artiste Of The Year

Aramide

Pop Artiste Of The Year

Sugar Boy

Rap Album Of The Year

Codename (Dremodrizzy)

Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Mike Abdul