Bambam honored by City People Magazine with a recognition award

Bambam, a Reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija contestant was honored by City People Magazine with a recognition award at the just concluded 2018 edition of their annual awards to honour Nigerians in the entertainment industry.
The entrepreneur made this recognition award known via her social media account with photos of her posing with the award plaque.
“Thank you @citypeoplemagz for this honor of recognition, I’m soo humbled.#award #recognition,” she said in appreciation.
See other winners
Artiste of the Year (Male)
Mayokun
Artiste of the Year (Female)
Simi
Dancehall/Reggae Artiste of the Year
Ketchup
Popular Song of the Year
Mr. Real Ft Idowest, Kelvin Chuks & Odadice (Legbege)
Most Promising Act of the Year
Victor Ad
Best Collaboration of the Year
DJ Enimoney featuring Tiwa Savage & Slimcase (Diet)
Music Website Of The Year
360nbs
Nite Club Of The Year
Club57
Music Channel Of The Year
Sound City
Online TV Of The Year
Goldmyne
On-Air Personality Of the Year (Male)
Godwin (Naija FM)
On-Air Personality Of the Year (Female)
Moet (Soundcity)
Comedy Act Of The Year
Woli Arole
VJ Of The Year
VJ Adams
DJ Of The Year (Male)
Baddest DJ Timmy
South South Artiste Of The Year
Duncan Mighty
Dj Of The Year (Female)
DJ Switch
RnB Artiste Of The Year
Aramide
Pop Artiste Of The Year
Sugar Boy
Rap Album Of The Year
Codename (Dremodrizzy)
Gospel Artiste Of The Year
Mike Abdul