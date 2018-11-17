News Feed

Bank Customer Collapses After Losing All His Money Due To Bank’s Alleged ‘Negligence’ (Video)
 

The man collapsed out of frustration

It was pure confusion that took place yesterday when a man collapsed inside a bank after finding out his account has been emptied by fraudsters due to negligence by the bank.

The sad incident reportedly happened, at a branch of UBA located at Chevron, Lekki, Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the man revealed that he had initially visited the bank to inform the customer care unit to put a hold on his account immediately after he lost his phone. But, according to him, nothing was done about the matter.

After a while, when he returned to the bank again, he discovered that all his money had been wiped off by the suspected fraudsters who got hold of his SIM card through his lost phone.

The man, who demanded a refund from the bank, said he worked so hard for the money. At a point, he became so devastated that he collapsed.

Watch a video of the man below:


Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Wow! Toke Makinwa Rides A Camel For The First Time Ever In Dubai (Photo)

Argentine Navy Submarine Found A Year After Disappearing With 44 Aboard

What A Shame! Confusion As Impounded Vehicle Disappears From Ondo Police Station

Billionaire Businessman, Otedola Endorses Sanwo-Olu

Breaking News: Super Eagles Draw South Africa To Qualify For 2019 AFCON

Abayomi Hires Femi Falana, To Sue Linda Ikeji Over Instablog Ownership Story

Respected Delta Monarch, The Ovie Of Idjerhe Kingdom Is Dead

Charles Inojie Shows Off His Beautiful Wife As They Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Shock As Cross River APC Chairman Dies In Auto Crash While Returning From Church

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *