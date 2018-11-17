Bank Customer Collapses After Losing All His Money Due To Bank’s Alleged ‘Negligence’ (Video)

The man collapsed out of frustration

It was pure confusion that took place yesterday when a man collapsed inside a bank after finding out his account has been emptied by fraudsters due to negligence by the bank.

The sad incident reportedly happened, at a branch of UBA located at Chevron, Lekki, Lagos State.

According to an eyewitness, the man revealed that he had initially visited the bank to inform the customer care unit to put a hold on his account immediately after he lost his phone. But, according to him, nothing was done about the matter.

After a while, when he returned to the bank again, he discovered that all his money had been wiped off by the suspected fraudsters who got hold of his SIM card through his lost phone.

The man, who demanded a refund from the bank, said he worked so hard for the money. At a point, he became so devastated that he collapsed.

Watch a video of the man below:





Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria