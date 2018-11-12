Banky W announces 2019 House of Reps bid

Nigerian music veteran, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as ‘Banky W’ has declared his intentions to run for the Eti-Osa, Lagos seat at the House of Representatives in the 2019 general elections.

The empire mates entertainment boss, who is running under the Modern Democratic party (MDP), made the declaration on Saturday at the ”Play your Part” themed event in Lagos.

Banky has in recent times, been very vocal about active citizenship and has spoken at conferences with the same theme across the country.

In his words:

“Our generation needs a realistic rallying point. We need to begin in community, earn our way into the system and up the ladder. We need someone to stick their neck out and pave the way. The problem is that we’ve always looked to our leaders for change, instead, look in the mirror and look around you. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for all long.”

“I have shared this vision with quite a few people, some have been incredibly supportive, but some have advised against it. I am under no illusions that this run will be easy. They said “what if you lose”? I say, what if we win?” he said.