Banky W & his pretty wife Adesua Wellington mark their first marriage anniversary with sweet words

Today, November 19, 2018, Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and his pretty wife, Adesua Wellington are marking their first marriage anniversary.

In the spirit of the celebration, Adesua went all emotional to once again profess her undying love for her husband.

She first a photo of herself and her husband.

The she wrote the following words:

“On this day, the quiet moments were the best. Moments when I felt like it was just you and I. I thought back on the tough months we had before this day and how God brought us through. He’s still keeping us and he has given us the most beautiful life.

“A year ago, I was sure that I loved you as much as I thought was humanly possible. A year later and I realise that I was so wrong. I love you so much more. Thank you for stretching my heart muscles and being such an amazing human being and husband. My husband. Still in awe of the man that you are. There’s nothing more amazing than waking up and seeing you right next to me. I love you more than I can put into words. My purpose partner, my guy, my lover (slurp), my bubba.

“You were worth the wait.

“LOVE YOU PIECES.”

Happy tradiversary [email protected]

#BAADFOREVER,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Reciprocating, Banky W also had his fair share of the loving, emotional moment. He shared a photo and followed up with some equally smooth words.

He wrote:

“So far the best decision I have made in my adult life, was to wait until I found my wife. People will pressure you and try to make you feel inadequate or incomplete.. all because you’re not living according to their own mental timetable. Ignore them.

“Focus on your journey, your happiness, and on making yourself a better person. My prayer is that you will discover, like I did, that the right person is worth waiting for.

“Mrs W… I’m still amazed that I get to call you mine. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for building with me. Thank you for believing in me and for inspiring me to be a better man. My purpose partner, my rock, my destiny, my Shug, my wife, my life… Happy tradiversary Skuu. Love you SCATTER. #BAAD2017 #BAAD2018.”