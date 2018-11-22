Banky W plans To Sell His Range Rover Months After Getting Mocked By Some Girls

Singer cum actor, Banky W is now planning on selling his Range Rover and give the proceeds to charity.

Remember some months ago, the singer was mocked by some ladies for driving the Range Rover which is an old model. According to them, his status is far above the ride.

That might be why Banky W has decided to let go of the ride and give the proceeds from its auctioning to the school for the blind.

He shared on Instagram;

”This Range Rover has been so good to my Madam and I, but this Saturday Nov 24th we are auctioning it to raise money for The School for the Blind, and for @pinkoaktrust… If you’re looking for a used Car, buy this piece of Nigerian Pop Culture history instead. It has been in more videos and movies than any other option out there lol. It was also the subject of a stalker video some months ago. Point being, it’s famous, and these charities need our help. So come through on Saturday and bid on this and many more cars… Hit up @cars45ng @carsbazr with any questions #Carsbazrliveauctuon#Cars45BankyWCharityChallenge #BuyBankysRange.”