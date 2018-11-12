Football, Sports, Uncategorized

Barca ‘Underwhelming’ in disappointing loss to Real Betis

La Liga Champions, Fc Barcelona suffered a surprise 4-2 loss to 15th place, Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Junior opened the scoring for the visitors with a low-placed effort past Barca goalkeeeper, Marc-Andre Ter-Stegen in the 20th minute. Lionel Messi put the Catalans back in contention with a goal from the penalty spot in the 68th minute before a late strike from Argentine Midfielder, Lo Celso sealed the victory for Betis.

Barca remain on top of the La Liga table with a narrow 1 point lead over rivals, Atletico Madrid, heading into the international break.

