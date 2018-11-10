Football

Barcelona Loanee, Paco Alcacer, Wins It For Dortmund With ‘This Sweet’ Goal (video)

Barcelona loanee, Paco Alcacer, helped Borussia Dortmund open a 4 points lead at the top of the Bundesliga league table after his delicate chip won it for them.

The Spanish International who has now scored 8 goals from just 8 shots on target benefitted from the Bavarians highline approach to the game after the scores became 2-2 in the second half.

The Barcelona loanee timed his run to perfection after bring released from a swift counter attack. He then finished superbly by first dummying Manuel Neur before placing a delicate chip over the German International.

vido below:

https://twitter.com/Grimandi_Tweets/status/1061342956827873280

