Barcelona Take Final Decision On Dembele Joining Premier League Clubs
 

Barcelona general manager, Pep Segura has ruled out the possibility of selling forward, Ousmane Dembele after meeting with the player’s representatives.

Dembele has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months.

The 21-year-old has struggled to adapt to Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde’s style since joining the Camp Nou club from Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Segura said the France international will eventually adapt to the Catalan’s style and become a key player for the La Liga champions.

“There is no problem with Dembele,” Segura said in an interview on SER radio.

“Yes, we had a meeting, just like yesterday I met with three other representatives, but it’s normal, it’s part of my job, they’re natural things

“Dembele is very young and has never had to make an effort like the one he is doing now to adapt to Barca’s game.

“We recognise that it is hard for him and he also recognises it, but we’re working to change this situation as quickly as possible.”

