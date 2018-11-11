‘Barkley actually had us all fooled for 3 games’ – Fans Throw Mud At Ross Barkley For Being Below Par

Chelsea Midfielder, Ross Barkley, has come under intense criticism following his below par performance during their goalless draw to Everton at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman has seen his stock risen in recent weeks as a result of his scintillating display for the Blues on match days.

The former Everton midfielder was uncharacteristically poor during their clash with his former club in the fixture corresponding to match day 12 this afternoon. He gave the ball away a couple of times by trying to hold on to the ball unnecessarily.

As a result of this, their fans have been on social media lashing at the 24 years old England International.

What they are saying:

