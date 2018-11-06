Basketmouth and wife celebrate 8 years wedding anniversary in a special way

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly called Basketmouth, and his wife, Elsie Okpocha, recently took to social media to mark a successful marriage.

The couple who have two beautiful kids together have been married for eight years. They are one of the few Nigerian celebrity couples that fans look up to and use their relationship as a model.

Basketmouth took to Instagram to share loved up photos with his wife as he professed his love to her.

He wrote:

Happy wedding anniversary @elsieokpocha thank you for saying ‘yes, I do’ thank you for letting me change your surname forever, thank you for our beautiful kids and most especially….thanks for turning my house into a home. ❤️❤️❤️ 8 years things.

Elsie also posted romantic throwback photos of their life together as she explained how much she loves her husband despite being together for eight years.

She wrote:

Happiest of Happy Anniversary to us!!!!!!…🥂🥂🥂My goodness!!! It’s 8years already…..how did time fly???🤷‍♀️ It’s been a bittersweet ride all the same, but overall a fantastic one.. we have cried, laughed,cried and laughed again… fought well well of course, and settled(so glad u know how to beg me)😜😜you have taught me, spoilt me with love,made my life more beautiful …never failed me everytime i needed you… and our gossips!!!!!! Omgggg!!!! Always LIT!!!!🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ I love how you always tell me everything about your day, i love that you are my best friend,….your flaws and imperfections are overly annoying🤦‍♀️..but what can a girl do?… Thank you for putting up with the small stress i give u as well😂…oh how i loooove you❤️❤️❤️Bright Okpocha you are all Elsie needs….NOW AND FOREVER!!!!! Cheers to us🥂🥂🥂

I love you Sugar and im sooo glad you are MINE!!!😘😘😘😘 @basketmouth

#happyanniversary

#happyweddinganniversary