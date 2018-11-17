News Feed

Basketmouth slams Wizkid

Ace Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has called out Nigerian singing sensation, Wizkid in a hilarious Instagram post he shared recently.

The comedian accused Wizkid of eating rice and fish without stew after he made tomatoes pricey in the market.

Basketmouth slams Wizkid

Posting a photo of the singer, clearly eating rice without the usual ‘stew’ that’s supposed to come with it, the comedian wrote,

So @wizkidayo with all the stew everywhere, you’re still eating white rice and fish? Continue deceiving us oh, after you don make tomatoes cost for market.

Tags

You may also like

Peter Okoye And Wife Lola Omotayo Celebrate 5th Year Wedding Anniversary With A Long Captivating Epistle

Nigerians react to the news of 19-year-old boy who bought a Benz and iphone xMax for his 16-year-old girlfriend as birthday gift

BBNaija’s Nina Acquires A Second Car, A Multi-Thousand Naira Lexus SUV

Final year student allegedly tied to her bed, locked up and burnt to death by her jealous boyfriend

Beautiful photos from Annie Idibia’s 34th birthday dinner hosted by husband, 2Baba

Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos

I Became A Criminal To Satisfy My Wife – Armed Robbery Suspect Confesses (Photo)

‘Sperm Thief, Content Thief’ – Stella Blasts Linda Ikeji, Threatens To Leak Her ‘Dirty Secrets’

Christian Leaders Visit Buhari Inside Aso Rock…You Won’t Believe What They Told Him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *