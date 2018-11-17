Basketmouth slams Wizkid

Ace Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has called out Nigerian singing sensation, Wizkid in a hilarious Instagram post he shared recently.
The comedian accused Wizkid of eating rice and fish without stew after he made tomatoes pricey in the market.
Posting a photo of the singer, clearly eating rice without the usual ‘stew’ that’s supposed to come with it, the comedian wrote,
So @wizkidayo with all the stew everywhere, you’re still eating white rice and fish? Continue deceiving us oh, after you don make tomatoes cost for market.