Bayern Munich Send Didier Drogba A Sweet Retirement Message But Didn’t Forget To Remind Him Of The Heart Ache He Caused Them

Fans and football lovers have been sending messages to Ivorian international, Didier Drogba, after the former Chelsea hitman called time on his 20 years trophy laden career.

One of such is German Bundesliga, champions, Bayern Munich. The German champions sent the powerful striker a message via their Twitter handle wishing him the very best in the next chapter of his life after retiring from the round leather sport.

Although they were quick to remind him that they haven’t forgotten how he denied them the chance of clinching their fifth UEFA champions league trophy in 2011/2012 season.

Recall that the Ivorian headed goal from Juan Mata’s corner kick in the 88th minute pulled the London club level after Thomas Muller had opened the scoring for the BundesLiga champions five minutes earlier.

He still went on to score the last penalty kick of the shoot out to give the Blues a parting gift as he left Chelsea afterwards.

What Bayern Munich posted below: