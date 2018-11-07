News Feed

BBNaija Bisola Says Her Father Was Selfish And It Will Be Hard To Forgive Him (Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Bisola, opened up in a monologue by Dangnetwork, revealing that her dad was selfish and it will be hard to forgive him, she further explained why she seeks a father figure in her relationships.

“I was searching for a father figure in my relationship”, she said and the reason according to her, is because she was deprived of something that should be inevitable in the life of every child, which is a father, and she lacked one. Hence she searched for it in her relationships with men.

“My dad was selfish forgiving him, truly truly letting go I don’t think it can happen at once”

watch videos

Tags

You may also like

YBNL Artiste, Lyta Buys A Car At The Age Of 18 (Photos)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell Is Currently In Nigeria

Salawa Abeni’s Daughter Shares Cute Family Photos To Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary

Anti-drug advocate, Esabienlen Ose kingsley, wife arrested with cocaine in Italy

Return our stolen artifacts – Oba of Benin tells Prince Charles

Government Increases NYSC Members Allowances

BREAKING: Buhari Approves N30,000 minimum wage

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Arrive Nigeria

Dillish Mathews and Emmanuel Adebayor celebrate first anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *