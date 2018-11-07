BBNaija Bisola Says Her Father Was Selfish And It Will Be Hard To Forgive Him (Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Bisola, opened up in a monologue by Dangnetwork, revealing that her dad was selfish and it will be hard to forgive him, she further explained why she seeks a father figure in her relationships.

“I was searching for a father figure in my relationship”, she said and the reason according to her, is because she was deprived of something that should be inevitable in the life of every child, which is a father, and she lacked one. Hence she searched for it in her relationships with men.

“My dad was selfish forgiving him, truly truly letting go I don’t think it can happen at once”

