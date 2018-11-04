Bbnaija Khloe Shares Striking Angel-Themed Photos

Reality star Khloe shared angel-themed photos to celebrate as she bags the best costume at Juliet Ibrahim’s charity Halloween party. The Big Brother reality star Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Khloe, emerged winner of the best costume in the just concluded charity Halloween party organized by beautiful actress, Juliet Ibrahim.

She shared these striking photos to celebrate her win.

“Best costume of the night by @kokobykhloe she slayed for charity @julietibrahimfoundation” Juliet Ibrahim announced.

‘And the winner for @julietibrahim charity Halloween party is “drumrolls” KOKO ’ Khloe said as she shared photos.

Khloe is a former BBNaija 2018 housemate, Fashion Designer, SkinCare Pro and an ambassador.