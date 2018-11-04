News Feed

Bbnaija Khloe Shares Striking Angel-Themed Photos

Reality star Khloe shared angel-themed photos to celebrate as she bags the best costume at Juliet Ibrahim’s charity Halloween party. The Big Brother reality star Abiri Oluwabusayomi aka Khloe, emerged winner of the best costume in the just concluded charity Halloween party organized by beautiful actress, Juliet Ibrahim.

She shared these striking photos to celebrate her win.

“Best costume of the night by @kokobykhloe she slayed for charity @julietibrahimfoundation” Juliet Ibrahim announced.

‘And the winner for @julietibrahim charity Halloween party is “drumrolls” KOKO 🌹’ Khloe said as she shared photos.

Khloe is a former BBNaija 2018 housemate, Fashion Designer, SkinCare Pro and an ambassador.

Tags

You may also like

23-Year-Old Vietnamese Model Defeats 86 Stunning Beauties To Emerge As Miss Earth (Photos)

Richard Mofe Damijo Pens Down A Captivating Letter To Daughter As She Turns 16 Today

Nigerian man vows to stop going to big parties over the new way of serving rice

Slay queen reveals why she dates only married men (Video)

Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Ola summons man accused of sexually abusing secondary school student to the palace

Woman Gives Birth In A Supermarket After Going For Shopping.(Photos)

2019: Atiku Abubakar Vows to Deal With Tinubu for supporting Buhari

“I Don’t Want To Get Pregnant Outside Wedlock” – Actress Nazareth Jesse Declares

Princess Shyngle calls Michael Essien’s wife ‘dumbest wife of the year’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *