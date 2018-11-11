BBNaija Star Uriel Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Makeup Looks for OnoBello Magazine November Issue (Photos)

Big Brother Naija Star, Uriel Ngozi Oputa is the cover star for OnoBello Magazine November issue, with the theme- ‘Beauty Is In The Eyes Of The Beholder!’

“ I am super excited to be the cover star of OnoBello Magazine November Issue! These Jaw-Dropping Makeup Looks amazing we created Magic ” She said as she shared photos on her handle.

For this cover editorial, Uriel through these stunning photos shows that Beauty Is In The Eyes Of The Beholder! Because this editorial gives that feeling you get wandering through an art.

Uriel amazingly transformed with the effects of bright lips bringing about a variety of faces.