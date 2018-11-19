BBNaija’s Cee-C Carts Away Double Awards At The Social Media Awards

BBN’s Cee-C has carted away two awards at social media 2018 awards, she won the ‘Discovery of the Year Award’ and the ‘Brand Infuencer of the Year’ award in one night.

Ceec shared the news on her social media handle saying:

‘Super humbled and grateful for this . Thank you so much to @socialmediaawardsng for even considering me.

I am so sorry I couldn’t be there. But most importantly, thank you to my amazing Spartans for always going above and beyond for me . I love you all so much !

Thank you !! ’

According to the organisers, her fans popularly referred to as ‘spartans’ voted enormously to ensure she won.