News Feed

BBNaija’s Cee-C Carts Away Double Awards At The Social Media Awards

BBN’s Cee-C has carted away two  awards at social media 2018 awards, she won the ‘Discovery of the Year Award’ and the ‘Brand Infuencer of the Year’ award in one night.

Ceec shared the news on her social media handle saying:

‘Super humbled and grateful for this . Thank you so much to @socialmediaawardsng for even considering me.
I am so sorry I couldn’t be there. But most importantly, thank you to my amazing Spartans for always going above and beyond for me . I love you all so much !
Thank you !! 💕💕💕

According to the organisers, her fans popularly referred to as ‘spartans’ voted enormously to ensure she won.

Tags

You may also like

2019 Election: Buhari Floors Atiku, Ezekwesili In UK Poll

Truck Driver Killed In Zamfara Today By Unknown Men (Photos)

How Can You Increase Power Without Building A Single Station? – Reno Omokri Tackles Buhari

Notorious Armed Robbers And Cultists Paraded By Police In Bayelsa (Photos)

Kano Governor, Ganduje Wins ‘2018 Best Governor’ Award Amidst Alleged Bribery Videos

Buhari Hijacks Front-page Of 5 National Newspapers To Flag Off Campaign

Antoine Griezmann Reveals Top Barcelona Star That Made Him Reject A Move To The Club

Cristiano Ronaldo Can Play Till He Is 40

China’s Richest Man, Jack Ma Is Quitting His $420 Billion Company, Alibaba to Become a Teacher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *