BBNaija’s Nina Acquires A Second Car, A Multi-Thousand Naira Lexus SUV

Big Brother Naija star,Nina has acquired a second ride, a multi-thousand Naira Lexus SUV. She announced the good news on her instastories, ‘My new bae just arrived, can wait to see you bby, mummy is already on her way to work’ she wrote.

Recall that Celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani gifted the big brother Naija housemate, Nina, her first car, which was a brand new car for her 22nd birthday today. The car was given to Nina as a gift for signing on to her fashion empire, Tiannah Styling. And now the reality star has acquired yet another car.