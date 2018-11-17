News Feed

BBNaija’s Nina Acquires A Second Car, A Multi-Thousand Naira Lexus SUV

Big Brother Naija star,Nina has acquired a second ride, a multi-thousand Naira Lexus SUV. She announced the good news on her instastories, ‘My new bae just arrived, can wait to see you bby, mummy is already on her way to work’ she wrote.

See video

Video Player

00:00
00:10

Recall that Celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani gifted the big brother Naija housemate, Nina, her first car, which was a brand new car for her 22nd birthday today. The car was given to Nina as a gift for signing on to her fashion empire, Tiannah Styling. And now the reality star has acquired yet another car.

Tags

You may also like

Basketmouth slams Wizkid

Peter Okoye And Wife Lola Omotayo Celebrate 5th Year Wedding Anniversary With A Long Captivating Epistle

Nigerians react to the news of 19-year-old boy who bought a Benz and iphone xMax for his 16-year-old girlfriend as birthday gift

Final year student allegedly tied to her bed, locked up and burnt to death by her jealous boyfriend

Beautiful photos from Annie Idibia’s 34th birthday dinner hosted by husband, 2Baba

Oge Okoye Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos

I Became A Criminal To Satisfy My Wife – Armed Robbery Suspect Confesses (Photo)

‘Sperm Thief, Content Thief’ – Stella Blasts Linda Ikeji, Threatens To Leak Her ‘Dirty Secrets’

Christian Leaders Visit Buhari Inside Aso Rock…You Won’t Believe What They Told Him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *