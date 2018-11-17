Beautiful Actress, Dayo Amusa Issues Warning To Young Ladies Who Date Married Men

Popular actress, Dayo Amusa, has advised young ladies to desist from the act of dating married men in an era where this has become a norm.

While speaking to Saturday Beats, the actress noted that such ladies should remember that someday, they would be a wife and mother and would not want the same thing to happen to them.

“Frankly, as a public figure and based on what I stand for, I would not encourage a young lady to chase after married men. Some might say that married men would take good care of them, but it is wrong. It is not something I would encourage the youth to do.





“Also, I do not think that having numerous boyfriends gives you the privilege of having a perfect guy as it could even cause confusion at some point,” she said.

The actress, who doubles as a singer, told Saturday Beats that there was really nothing wrong with it if some actors chose to live fake lives, while describing their business as make-believe.

She said, “Although social media is a platform that is meant to provide opportunities for people, sadly, most people are misusing it. I do not see the big deal in any artiste going on social media to live a particular life because it is called showbiz. You have to ‘show’ for the business to grow.

“You have to brand yourself and make people see that you can promote their products well through the lifestyle you depict. If that is what people mean by fake life then it is fine. As an artiste, we live in a make-believe world which means that 80 per cent of the things you see us do on screen and even on social media are make-believe.

“It is totally different from my personality. I might be at home and choose to tie a piece of cloth round my waist and drink garri. But if I would go on social media, I would not want to do that because some of my fans would be disappointed.

“I am not advising young women to pretend to be who they are not. What I am saying is that as an artiste, we need to ‘show’ for the business to grow. I am a very realistic person and I do not see myself as one of those fake ones.”





