Beautiful Ladies Rush Internet Sensation, Mr. Spell (Photos)

Some ladies were seen hustling to take a picture with social media sensation, Dede Nne aka Mr. Spell who became popular after videos of him making wrong spellings emerged. Efforts are being made to clean up the mentally-challenged young man who is based in the South-eastern part of Nigeria.
In his latest public appearance, some good-looking women tried to tap into his new found fame as they hustled to snap with him.
Mr Spell presently has an Instagram page whwere he is being followed by thousands of people.
See more images below:

