Beautiful New Photos Of Ooni Of Ife’s Wife, Olori Prophetess Naomi

Photos of 25-yr-old prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has surfaced online.

Recall that the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, wrote upon marrying her …“I waited patiently upon the Almighty the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials. Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa. You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.
According to her website, the new Olori, named as Prophetess/Evangelist Naomi Oluwaseyi, “is the Founder/President of EN-HERALDS, a prophetic mandate and an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria.”

