Beautiful Nigerian Actress, Oge Okoye Releases Stunning Photo To Celebrate 38th Birthday

Oge Okoye

Oge Okoye, one of the most known Nigerian actresses, has turned a year older.

The beautiful woman who was born on 16 November 1980, has turned 38 years old yesterday, and has been ecstatic about the development.

To celebrate herself, the actress released the stunning photo of herself seen below, on her Instagram page to share with her many fans.

Oge Okoye released this photo to celebrate her birthday

She then followed it up with a sweet caption featuring some beautiful words about herself.

She wrote: “On the Night I was born…The Moon smiled with such wonder,that the Stars had to peep in to see Me.

“I’M a child of the Universe,So gentle with myself…I enjoy each happy moment in my life….In the noisy confusion of life…I keep peace in my soul.

“HBD to me”

