Beautiful Photos From Annie Idibia’s Birthday Dinner Hosted By Her Hubby, 2face Idibia
Annie Idibia, a Nigerian actress and wife of legendary pop star, 2face Idibia, turned a year older recently and many Nigerians took turns congratulating her on social media.

Fans and celebrities alike sent her beautiful wishes as she turned 34 years old.

Shortly after that, a birthday dinner party was held in her honour and we have photos from that event to show you.

The dinner was hosted by her husband who invited close family members to celebrate his wife.

See more photos below:

