Beauty entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson opens up on why she regrets getting married in 2014

Ex beauty queen, Dabota Lawson, shared via social media this morning, reasons she regrets getting married to Billionaire, Sunday Aku. In the post, she opens up on how some of the decisions she made in her marriage made her heart and mind stronger and why she regrets those decisions.

In her words:

“Be careful of the decisions you make in life. This is a very stern warning, everything you do has a consequence that only you will experience in a way only you can understand”

Dabota and business man, Sunny Aku, tied the knot in 2014 before they separated in 2016. Their union was blessed with a daughter in 2016. The former beauty queen added that she regrets the union and everything about it, except the birth of her daughter.

“The only thing I did right that keeps me going was making the decision to go through with my pregnancy and have my child. My daughter is the only thing I have done right in the world over 25 years of my life. That’s how I feel.”