Becoming A US Citizenship Is One Of My Most Memorable Moments – Actor Yomi Gold

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold, seems to be very happy about being granted US citizenship. Shortly after he posted a viral video that suggested that he got his US citizenship approved, the actor received lots of congratulatory messages from his fans and relations. The actor later revealed to Saturday Beats that the feat was one of the most memorable moments of his life.

“My best moments as an actor would be right now as I have just received my US citizenship. The love and congratulatory messages I have been receiving are overwhelming. It feels very great to be an American citizen because I am now a citizen of the world.

“Compared to Nigeria’s system, it is different because as an American citizen, I am privileged to enjoy basic amenities like adequate power supply and a better health care system. I am not giving up on Nigeria though; I know it is going to take us time to get there and we will definitely get it right someday with right leaders,” he said.

Earlier in the year, Gold shared a video of himself in a distraught state, weeping over the loss of one of his close friends who had allegedly died due to the negligence of the hospital where he was admitted in Nigeria. The actor specifically warned Nigerians not to undergo any form of surgery if they could afford to travel out of the country.

Speaking about the sad incident, Gold narrated how his friend underwent surgery in Nigeria, had some complications and died.

“When he got to the hospital, there was a particular drug he had to take to subdue the pain he was going through; but the hospital didn’t have it. They went around looking for a pharmacy to get the drug, but by the time they returned from the drug hunt, my friend had died. It really made me sad; anybody can be a victim of that kind of situation.

“The Nigerian government has a lot to do to improve on our health care system. No matter how small a clinic is, some necessary drugs and equipment must be in place. These issues bother me a lot because it could happen to anyone,” he said.

The actor also responded to some of the negative comments he received from some people after he became a US citizen, insinuating that he was running away from Nigeria due to the poor economic situation. He noted that he could relate with their views as their comments were based on the situation of the country.

“People will always talk, they are obviously talking like that because of the way the system is. Truth is everyone wants to live a very comfortable life. Everybody will continue to run away from Nigeria because of the bad situation. Not everyone has access to the right connections, big money and good jobs.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop; that is why in Nigeria, we always hear sad stories of crime. In the US for example, the government has been able to reduce the rate of crime by providing good jobs and basic social amenities,” he told Saturday Beats.