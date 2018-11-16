Belgium 2 Iceland 0: Chelsea Fans Want Batshuayi Back In London After Netting A Brace

Chelsea loanee to Valencia, Michy Batshuayi-Atunga, was the difference for Belgium during their clash with Iceland yesterday at the ongoing UEFA Nations league tournament.

The striker who was previously on loan at Borussia Dortmund before teaming up with the LaLiga outfit, Valencia, on a temporary basis benefited form Eden Hazard’s masterclass after the skillful attacker carved the visitors defence open with a delightful throw pass to Menieur and the right back squared it up for him to tapp home.

He got his second of the night after the visitors goalkeeper fumbled a shot in his path and he was left with the simple task of tapping in.

As a result of his impressive display yesterday, Chelsea fans have been on social media demanding that the on loan striker be brought back to the London club.

What fans are saying:

What harm does it do to us calling Batshuayi back in January? If he wasn’t our player guarantee some people would be calling for him to play for us. #CFC — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) November 15, 2018

Morata has 5 goals in his last 7 games. Giroud has like 1 goal in months, that too against mighty Bates. Valencia are looking for ways to terminate Batshuayi’s loan spell. Oh and the striker we are badly missing, Diego Costa is yet to score a single goal in the league. — Super Frank (@ChelseaAction) November 14, 2018