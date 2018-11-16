Football

Belgium 2 Iceland 0: Chelsea Fans Want Batshuayi Back In London After Netting A Brace

Chelsea loanee to Valencia, Michy Batshuayi-Atunga, was the difference for Belgium during their clash with Iceland yesterday at the ongoing UEFA Nations league tournament.

The striker who was previously on loan at Borussia Dortmund before teaming up with the LaLiga outfit, Valencia, on a temporary basis benefited form Eden Hazard’s masterclass after the skillful attacker carved the visitors defence open with a delightful throw pass to Menieur and the right back squared it up for him to tapp home.

He got his second of the night after the visitors goalkeeper fumbled a shot in his path and he was left with the simple task of tapping in.

As a result of his impressive display yesterday, Chelsea fans have been on social media demanding that the on loan striker be brought back to the London club.

What fans are saying:

