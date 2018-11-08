Politics, Trending

Ben Bruce discovers new device that may used to rig against Atikuwith(video)

Senator Ben Bruce says there’s a device, that may be used in the 2019 presidential election, against his party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, the device which was first used in Kaduna state may be used in rigging the forthcoming election. Bruce, further stated that, with the device, a voter can vote multiple times with a password of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking via his twitter handle on Thursday, the senator shared a video of the said device and wrote thus:

Information reaching us is that this device, which was first used in Kaduna, may be used in rigging the 2019 election against Atiku. It is alleged that with this machine, you can vote multiple times with an INEC password. I call on the authorities to investigate this.

