Uncategorized

Better to pay tithe to the needy than the church – John Dumelo discloses

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has stated that he would rather give his tithe to the needy rather than drop it at the church, Yen Ghana reports.

According to him, his decision is borne out of the fact that the needy “need it more” than the church does. Tithing is one of the most controversial topics among Christians in the 21 Century, as many disagree on how it should be given.

In fact, there are even some churches that do not believe in the process of tithing and insist on not paying their tithes.

Dumelo, though, appears to believe in tithing, but says he often gives his to the needy rather than to the church.

In a Twitter post, which he has since deleted, the star actor said he doesn’t know if his actions are wrong, but believes the needy need such monies more than the church.

“I give my tithe to the needy most of the time. I think they need it more than the ‘church’. I don’t know if it’s wrong,” he wrote.

Tags

You may also like

See what Nigerians are saying about Atiku’s campaign promises

The choice before you, is to keep on building a new Nigeria or to go back to its tainted past – Buhari to Nigerians

Banky W & his pretty wife Adesua Wellington mark their first marriage anniversary with sweet words

Two Nigerian women spotted kissing at a wedding ceremony

Soldiers rescue a malnourished child locked up in a house in Ebonyi State (Photos)

I’m so glad my mum didn’t allow me bleach my skin – Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu

Bobrisky speaks about his gender, says he’s confused as he does not know if he is a lady or a guy (videos)

2019: Atiku’s unveils plan to get Nigeria working again(Video)

DELSU STUDENT FOUND DEAD WITH SEVERAL BODY PARTS CUT OFF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *