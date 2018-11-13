Betting Tips: Belgium vs Iceland

Belgium would play host to Iceland in their UEFA Nations league clash on Thursday with the visitors all but out of the competition’s next round. The last meeting between the duo resulted in a 3-0 drubbing for the visitors at home.

They would also be without their Influential midfielder, Gylfi Sigurdsson, who picked up a knock while playing for his club, Everton, against Chelsea over the weekend.

With the fire power at Belgium’s disposal, we back the encounter to produce the following outcomes.

Belgium to score both halves which is priced at a whopping 1.74.

Also we back the World cup bronze winners to win both halves which is also at 2.40 odds

We equally back a more reserved one of Belgium wins and over 2.5 which is priced at 1.65

And we equally back Belgium on handicapp 1 or 2 which is priced at 1.60 and 2.78 respectively.

Which do you think is appropriate???