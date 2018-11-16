Football

Betting Tips: Brazil vs Uruguay

Brazil and Uruguay would clash in what has been term battle of the ‘titans’ later today in London. This would be the first time the two sides would be meeting since they met during World cup qualifiers.

While both teams exited at the same stage of the just concluded  FIFA World cup tournament in Russia, Brazil seems to have put the disappointment behind them as they have won all they matches played since then compared to Uruguay who have been ona bad run of form lately.

Although both teams are ravaged by injury at the moment but Brazil still boss a stronger strength in depth and have strings of back ups that can be called upon compared to Uruguay.

As a result of this, we back the Seleção to emerge victorious which is priced at 1.62 odds. Also we back Brazil to win and produce over 2.5 goals which is priced at an improved 2.42 odds.

 

 

