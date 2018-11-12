Football

Betting Tips: Croatia vs Spain

Croatia play host to former World champions, Spain, on Thursday in their UEFA Nations league third match of the current campaign. The World cup finalists are still  without a win in the competition after two matches.

While they seems to be suffering from hangover after the World Cup superb performance, Spain on the other hand seems to have put their disappointing World cup campaign behind them. The first leg of the encounter ended in a drub for the World cup finalists as they were thrashed 6-0 by the La Roja.

While Spain must ensure that they are not beaten by the World cup runner up, Croatia have only their pride to play for as they are mathematically out of the Group.

As a result of this, we back the former World champions to emerge victorious by a very slight margin.

 

